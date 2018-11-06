Melissa McCarthy is iconic.

It's really that simple. The 48-year-old actress is an icon for her work in both film and television, which is why it should come as no surprise that she is the inaugural recipient of the People's Icon of 2018 award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

On Tuesday, E! announced that McCarthy would in fact be honored with the biggest award of the night at their first-ever live broadcast of the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov.11. This is a major announcement, and it's totally warranted.

"Melissa McCarthy is a multi-talented actor, writer, producer and director and who has starred in some of the most iconic movies and television shows of the past decade," Jen Neal, Executive Producer of Live Events and Executive Vice President of Marketing for E! said in a press release. "She is beloved by the people and we couldn't think of anyone more fitting or deserving to honor as The People's Icon of 2018."