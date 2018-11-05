We have Instagram to thank for bringing Julia Roberts and Busy Philipps together!

On Sunday night's all-new Busy Tonight, the Dawson's Creek alum shared that the Oscar winner "probably wouldn't be sitting here right now if it wasn't for Instagram." However, Julia was quick to clarify that her appearance on Busy Tonight had everything to do with the Internet-savvy E! personality.

In fact, Philipps was equally taken with Julia's Instagram skills as the A-lister "took to it like a fish to water." Although Roberts admitted she enjoys following Busy and Sarah Jessica Parker's pages, she revealed it's her teenagers—Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus "Finn" Moder—who keep her hip.

"If I post something, they will be the first to go, 'Mom!'" the Homecoming actress noted while cringing.

And while the Pretty Woman star joined the picture-sharing site in June 2018, she confessed to snooping on the social media platform long before logging on officially.