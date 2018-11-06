How Meghan Markle's Family Drama Helped Her Win Over the Royals

The bottles of Pol Roger Brut Reserve were already uncorked, the well-heeled crowd infused with a mix of bubbles and celebratory spirit as they toasted to Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank.

Armed with the knowledge that the eyes of the world would be trained on her waistline for the next 16 days as she toured the Southern Hemisphere with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew this was the moment to covertly pull her father-in-law Prince Charles and his bride, Duchess Camilla, aside and inform them of the happy news, that just a few months after their extravagant May vows, the newlyweds were with child. Naturally "delighted", as a Kensington Palace rep revealed in a statement, the pair offered up their congratulations along with Harry's beloved grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Few words enthrall prospective grandparents more than, "I'm pregnant." It's the type of announcement that can enrich an already close relationship between a woman and her in-laws or go a long way to smoothing out any rough edges. And Meghan, she falls firmly into camp number one.