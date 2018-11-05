While we're still a month away from the movie's highly anticipated Freeform premiere, the initial trailers and clips have offered a few clues about what's in store for the second movie. In this scene, we see that a spell has been cast yet again and it's up to Eve to reverse it. You can also notice that Eve A4618 looks like the Eve we last saw at the end of the 2000 film and has the same Marathon Toys number, suggesting that she is the OG Eve and there are new ones at work.

In an earlier teaser trailer, we also see newcomer Francia Raisa bring Eve to life using the same spellbook and resurrection methods.

Except, this time, it seems Raisa's character, Grace, is intentionally trying to bring Eve back to life, unlike the last time when it was an accidental success.

However, why Grace brings Eve to life remains a mystery.