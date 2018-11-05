Spice Girls Reuniting for Summer 2019 Tour—Without Victoria Beckham

People of the world, get ready to spice up your life because the Spice Girlsare getting back together.

A decade after their last tour and months of teasing fans later, the ladies are officially hitting the road once again for a newly announced tour. While you say you'll be there, we do have a bit of bad news as one of the five OG Spice Girls will be missing this time around—"Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham.

"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," the fashionista wrote on social media. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb."

While the fashion designer won't be joining the tour, the remaining four gals—"Scary Spice" Mel B, "Sporty Spice" Mel C, "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton and "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell—will take over the U.K. this June.