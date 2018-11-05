Spice Girls Reuniting for Summer 2019 Tour—Without Victoria Beckham

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 7:27 AM
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
People of the world, get ready to spice up your life because the Spice Girlsare getting back together.
A decade after their last tour and months of teasing fans later, the ladies are officially hitting the road once again for a newly announced tour. While you say you'll be there, we do have a bit of bad news as one of the five OG Spice Girls will be missing this time around—"Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham.
"Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012! I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year," the fashionista wrote on social media. "I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb."
While the fashion designer won't be joining the tour, the remaining four gals—"Scary Spice" Mel B, "Sporty Spice" Mel C, "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton and "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell—will take over the U.K. this June.
The ladies announced the exciting news on Monday with an adorable video of the four preparing for a TV broadcast.
"We are in fact going on tour and people need to see it to believe it," Halliwell said as they bickered over what they were wearing before breaking out into their signature hit, "Spice Up Your Life."
While we're still months away from their grand stage return, tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on Ticketmaster and Gigsandtours.com. The group will be touring with special guest Jess Glynne.
Without further ado, here are the tour dates. Time to book your flight across the pond!
June 1 Manchester Ethiad Stadium
June 3 Coventry Ricoh Stadium
June 6 Sunderland Stadium of Light
June 8 Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 10 Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
June 15 London Wembley Stadium
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?