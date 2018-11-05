by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 3:00 AM
It's almost time for the Victoria's Secret angels to float down the runway.
Just days ahead of the annual event's Thursday night taping, the brand's famous faces are gearing up for one of the sexiest fashion shows of the year.
Before it's time for this year's models to hit their stride inside Pier 94 in New York City, it's time to brush up on what exactly we can expect for this year's show—and how it all came to be.
After 22 years of wings and lingerie on catwalks all around the world, the upcoming show back in the Big Apple is far from Victoria's Secret's first runway rodeo.
Allow us to break it all down by the numbers. Cue the music!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The number of years Adriana Lima has spent on the Victoria's Secret runway, including this year once again.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen
The number of musical guests this year. As is tradition, the show will feature some of 2018's most popular performers, including Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts.
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
The number of times the show has taken place in New York City, including this year, where the models will strut will inside Pier 94 in the Big Apple.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The year of the inaugural Victoria's Secret fashion show. The first VS catwalk kicked off from the Plaza Hotel on August 1 23 years ago with famous faces like Rebecca Romijn and Stephanie Seymour rocking the runway.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The number of times the show went international. In addition to United States cities like Los Angeles and Miami, the angels have also strutted in Cannes, London, Paris and, most recently, Shanghai.
Victoria's Secret
The number of years the Victoria's Secret fantasy bra has appeared in the show. The first model to sport one of the multi-million creations down the runway was Heidi Klum in 2001.
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Prior to Klum, the fantasy bras appeared in the Victoria's Secret catalogue. In 2000, the Gisele Bündchen-modeled bra set a Guinness World Record as the most expensive lingerie item ever with a $15 million price tag.
Aurore Marechal/PA Wire/AP Images
The December date fans will be able to watch this year's fashion show on ABC.
The Victoria's Secret fashion show will air on ABC on December 2.
