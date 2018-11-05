From Shawn Mendes to Fantasy Bras: 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show By the Numbers

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 3:00 AM

It's almost time for the Victoria's Secret angels to float down the runway. 

Just days ahead of the annual event's Thursday night taping, the brand's famous faces are gearing up for one of the sexiest fashion shows of the year. 

Before it's time for this year's models to hit their stride inside Pier 94 in New York City, it's time to brush up on what exactly we can expect for this year's show—and how it all came to be. 

After 22 years of wings and lingerie on catwalks all around the world, the upcoming show back in the Big Apple is far from Victoria's Secret's first runway rodeo. 

Allow us to break it all down by the numbers. Cue the music!

Photos

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: 1998 vs. 2008

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

18

The number of years Adriana Lima has spent on the Victoria's Secret runway, including this year once again. 

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

7

The number of musical guests this year. As is tradition, the show will feature some of 2018's most popular performers, including HalseyThe ChainsmokersShawn Mendes, Rita OraBebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and The Struts

Victoria's Secret Runway Show 1998, Karen Mulder

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

16

The number of times the show has taken place in New York City, including this year, where the models will strut will inside Pier 94 in the Big Apple. 

Article continues below

Rebecca Romijn

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

1995

The year of the inaugural Victoria's Secret fashion show. The first VS catwalk kicked off from the Plaza Hotel on August 1 23 years ago with famous faces like Rebecca Romijn and Stephanie Seymour rocking the runway.  

Nadine Leopold, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Shanghai

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

4

The number of times the show went international. In addition to United States cities like Los Angeles and Miami, the angels have also strutted in Cannes, London, Paris and, most recently, Shanghai. 

Lais Ribeiro, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

Victoria's Secret

17

The number of years the Victoria's Secret fantasy bra has appeared in the show. The first model to sport one of the multi-million creations down the runway was Heidi Klum in 2001. 

Article continues below

Gisele Bündchen

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

$15,000,000

Prior to Klum, the fantasy bras appeared in the Victoria's Secret catalogue. In 2000, the Gisele Bündchen-modeled bra set a Guinness World Record as the most expensive lingerie item ever with a $15 million price tag. 

Victoria's Secret, Shanghai, China, 2017

Aurore Marechal/PA Wire/AP Images

2

The December date fans will be able to watch this year's fashion show on ABC. 

The Victoria's Secret fashion show will air on ABC on December 2. 

