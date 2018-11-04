Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The stars shone bright once again in Hollywood on Sunday night.
Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Constance Wu and many other artists arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards. The show "honors some of the most acclaimed films and actors" hence why it was such a talent-packed crowed.
Kidman won the Hollywood Career Achievement Award as her list of upcoming work keeps on growing. Glenn Close, who starred in The Wife, was honored with the Hollywood Actress Award. Damien Chazelle's new movie First Man, which is about Neil Armstrong and his mission to the moon, took home a few statuettes, as well as Mahershala Ali's new movie, The Green Book.
The Hollywood Film Awards officially kick off the busy season in La La Land as the Golden Globes and Oscars are just a few months away.
Take a look at some of the most glam red carpet arrivals at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards.
Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet was honored with the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award at the show on Nov. 4.
Armie Hammer
The Sorry to Bother You actor arrived on the red carpet at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards in a white turtleneck and black suit. He presented Chalamet, his Call Me By Your Name co-star, with the award.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina had a breakout year. She starred in Ocean's Eight and Crazy Rich Asians and hosted the show for the evening.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman, who starred in The Front Runner, took home the Hollywood Actor Award.
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman smiled on the red carpet before the received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.
Harry Shum Jr.
The Crazy Rich Asians star smiled on the red carpet.
Annie Starke & Glenn Close
Annie Stark and Glenn Close pose alongside each other on the red carpet. They both starred in The Wife.
Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali smiled before the show. His film Green Book won two honors at HFA: Hollywood Screenwriter Award and Hollywood Ensemble Award.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan kept it classy in a gray double-breasted suit. He starred in Black Panther, which won the Hollywood Film Award.
Aja Volkman & Dan Reynolds
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons was the focal point of the documentary Believer, which won the Hollywood Documentary Award.
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh shows off her classy look before Crazy Rich Asians won the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award.
Shailene Woodley
The Big Little Lies star arrived in a stunning and shimmering two-piece outfit.
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush, who voiced Voyd in Incredibles 2, was the presenter for the Hollywood Animation Award. Incredibles 2 took home the honors.
Anne Hathaway
Fellow Ocean's Eight star Anne Hathaway glowed in an ivory dress.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson stunned on the carpet in a one-shoulder white and grey outfit.
