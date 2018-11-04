Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 2:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Courtesy of Lori Krebs, Owner LoriKPR

Everything is coming up roses for one Bachelor in Paradise couple.

Over the weekend, Kevin Wendt hosted a benefit to raise funds for Sick Kids Hospital Toronto.

While he was more than happy to have his girlfriend Astrid Loch as well as several friends from Bachelor Nation in attendance, there were a few other guests that made the evening unforgettable.

"This was my first charity event and it was an incredible success. We raised a significant amount of funds for the Sick Kids Hospital Toronto," Kevin shared with E! News. "I'm so touched by the support from the Bachelor family and everyone that came out to support this amazing cause."

He added, "Tonight was extra special for me personally because mine and Astrid's families met for the first time."

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Courtesy of Lori Krebs, Owner LoriKPR

In photos obtained by E! News, the happy couple and their respective families were all smiles as they posed in a photo booth inside Toronto's Early Mercy.

And when asked if the couple plans on living together, their rep Lori Krebs confirmed to E! News exclusively that Astrid will be moving to Toronto this spring. In fact, they put their first offer on a home together recently.

"She finds the fun in everything we do," Kevin recently shared on Instagram when gushing about his girlfriend. "We have been on countless flights, met all the friends and families, and we are still laughing together everyday."

Kevin's charity event, which raised more than $50,000 for Sick Kids Hospital, featured many familiar faces including Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, Jordan Kimball, Bibiana Julian, Alexis Waters and Vanessa Grimaldi.

And if you couldn't tell by the photos, the fashion theme was totally all about the Canadian Tux.

"Denim on Denim. It's for the kids," Jordan shared on Instagram while sporting his best Levi's outfit. Jason added, "Being on reality TV was cool, but raising over $50k for @sickkidstoronto was much cooler! Congrats @kevin.c.wendt on a phenomenal event!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Reality TV , TV , Do-Gooder , Top Stories , Charity , Apple News
Latest News
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party, Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time and Show PDA

Post Malone, Ashlen Diaz

Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

Julia Roberts Explains Her "TV Grind" & Marriage with Danny Moder

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.