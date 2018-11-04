Suffice it to say, it's not going to be easy for Khloe Kardashian to watch Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which shows her family members' initial reactions to Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

News that the NBA star kissed and otherwise intimately engaged with other women erupted in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child together, daughter True Thompson. The couple has since weathered the scandal.

"Tonight's episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly," Khloe tweeted on Sunday. "To relive these moments all over again is incredibly difficult emotionally but I also hope that with every trail, tribulation and curve ball life throws at us, that we ALL get to learn from our journeys."

"Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my sweet baby True who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined," she continued.