Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Instagram
Lindsay Lohan can't help it that she's popular.
The 32-year-old actress, who lives overseas, joined a slew of celebs at the annual MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain on Sunday. Wearing a glittering gold strapless ruffled mini dress, black pumps and her signature red hair curled in large, tousled ringlets, Lohan was all smiles as she posed for photos on the carpet, on her own and with fans.
"@mtvema I'm so excited to be in #bilboa," Lohan wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the show.
She also posted a video of herself talking to and posing for selfies with fans sitting in the bleachers near the carpet.
See more photos of stars on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV EMAs.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lindsay Lohan
The actress showcases a glittering style.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lindsay Lohan
The Mean Girls star is a hit with fans!
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV
Halsey
The singer is all smiles.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV
Debby Ryan
The Insatiable actress showcases a striped look.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV
Camila Cabello
The singer is red hot!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Muse
Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme pose for a group pic.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross
The married couple, E! stars and EMAs presenters pose for a couple's pic.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Terry Crews
Hey, good to see you too!
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Bebe Rexha
The singer and EMAs performer glitters in silver!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Little Mix
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall pose for a group pic.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV
Jason Derulo
The singer and EMAs performer showcases an eclectic look.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Michael Peña and Diego Luna
The Narcos: Mexico stars are cooler than cool.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Marshmello
Guess who?
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for MTV
Hailee Steinfeld
The host takes the stage!