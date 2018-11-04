Angela Simmons Mourns Ex-Fiance Who Was Killed in Shooting

Rev Run's daughter and WE tv star Angela Simmons is mourning the death of Sutton Tennyson, her ex-fiancé and father of their 2-year-old son, after the man was shot dead outside his Atlanta home.

A police spokesperson told E! News that officers responded to a call about shots fired at Tennyson's home and found a 37-year-old man lying dead on the floor of his open garage, with multiple gunshot wounds. The spokesperson said that preliminary information indicates that he had been talking in the driveway with another man and that the conversation escalated and the suspect shot him multiple times before leaving the scene. The case remains under investigation by the Atlana Police Department's Homicide Unit.

On Sunday, Simmons, 31, paid tribute to Tennyson, 37, on Instagram, posting several pics of the two with their son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr.

"Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift," wrote the former Run's House and Growing Up Hip Hop star. "I'm hurting. I'm numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I cant believe I'm even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise."