Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 4, 2018 11:54 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Instagram

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were practically twinning at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

The 37 and 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars both wore slinky black gowns by Tom Ford for Gucci. Both posted on Instagram a photo of themselves posing in their dresses.

"Sister date," Kourtney wrote.

The two joined a slew of celebrities at the annual event, including Art+Film Gala co-chairs Leonardo DiCaprio, honoree Guillermo Del Toro, Rowan Blanchard, Lana Del Rey, Dakota JohnsonParis JacksonMiranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel, Zoë Kravitz, Jared Leto, Billie Lourd, Courtney Love, Will Ferrell and wife Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault, A$AP RockyKarrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz, and Beck, who performed.

See photos of Kim, Kourtney and the other celebrity guests at the 2018 LACMA Film + Art Gala.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

The two are twinning on a "sister date."

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

"We're having a sister night," Kim said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz

The model and her beau are all smiles.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

The actress, who brought husband Francois-Henri Pinault to the party, is the ultimate golden girl.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Jared Leto

Jared Leto

The Oscar-winning actor makes a fashion statement.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd

The American Horror Story star and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher showcases a floral style.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson

The model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson skips the stilettos.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades actress looks chic in black.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The model and her husband step out for date night.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz

The actress showcases a polka dotted look.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Courtney Love

Courtney Love

The rocker rocks a majestic look.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky

The rapper turns heads with this eclectic look.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

The singer shows a little leg.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

