Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were practically twinning at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday.
The 37 and 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars both wore slinky black gowns by Tom Ford for Gucci. Both posted on Instagram a photo of themselves posing in their dresses.
"Sister date," Kourtney wrote.
The two joined a slew of celebrities at the annual event, including Art+Film Gala co-chairs Leonardo DiCaprio, honoree Guillermo Del Toro, Rowan Blanchard, Lana Del Rey, Dakota Johnson, Paris Jackson, Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel, Zoë Kravitz, Jared Leto, Billie Lourd, Courtney Love, Will Ferrell and wife Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault, A$AP Rocky, Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz, and Beck, who performed.
See photos of Kim, Kourtney and the other celebrity guests at the 2018 LACMA Film + Art Gala.
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
The two are twinning on a "sister date."
Kim Kardashian
"We're having a sister night," Kim said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories.
Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz
The model and her beau are all smiles.
Salma Hayek
The actress, who brought husband Francois-Henri Pinault to the party, is the ultimate golden girl.
Jared Leto
The Oscar-winning actor makes a fashion statement.
Billie Lourd
The American Horror Story star and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher showcases a floral style.
Paris Jackson
The model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson skips the stilettos.
Dakota Johnson
The Fifty Shades actress looks chic in black.
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
The model and her husband step out for date night.
Zoë Kravitz
The actress showcases a polka dotted look.
Courtney Love
The rocker rocks a majestic look.
A$AP Rocky
The rapper turns heads with this eclectic look.
Lana Del Rey
The singer shows a little leg.
