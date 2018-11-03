How Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Changing Her Focus After Shawn Booth Split

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 6:17 PM
Kaitlyn Bristowe is focusing on herself for all the right reasons.
The former Bachelorette star and her fiancé Shawn Booth announced on Friday that they were breaking up after three years together. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends," the couple said in a statement to People. "We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways."
A source told E! News on Thursday that their schedules and lifestyles were a major reason for their split. "He's focused on the gym and building his business and she wants to be out and about. Their priorities are more different than they've ever been," the insider shared.
While Shawn has his gym business called Boothcamp, Kaitlyn is focusing on one of her many passions: music. The reality TV star posted an Instagram on Saturday alongside her father in a music studio. "I can't tell you how much it meant to me, to have my dad by my side while I recorded my song yesterday," Kaitlyn wrote. "His dad was a musician and I just felt like he was so proud of me. Can't wait for you guys to hear it. Nothing like channeling emotions into music."
Right before their split, E! News reported that there was some potential trouble in paradise Kaitlyn and Shawn. A second source told E! News on Thursday that the two of them were having "major issues." The source added that although the two of them live together, "they barely see or spend time together anymore."
Kaitlyn addressed their relationship difficulties on her fan-favorite podcast, Off the Vine. "We are both so busy and unfortunately that means that we are spending all of this time apart. If you've ever been a person who is running a successful brand or business and with someone who is doing the same, but in a different career path, you know that times can be tough," she told her listeners. "Sometimes the relationship isn't being put first, but does that mean, 'Oh, you call it quits?' No."
In May, Shawn and Kaitlyn discussed their future with E! News, including wedding plans and more, on their third anniversary. "We just want all of our closest friends and family there. All you ever hear from people who got married is how stressful planning is and how fast the day goes. We don't wanna get caught up in the colors, flowers, all that stuff. We wanna be laid back and enjoy it for what weddings are supposed to be about: Celebrating our love in front of loved ones," Kaitlyn told E! News.
Another insider told E! News after their split that it "was not a messy breakup" and that it was "a long time coming."
The source also said that Kaitlyn had been acting single for a while. They said, "Kaitlyn has been out, being social and having a great time on her own. She's truly happier doing her own thing. Shawn's been so busy in his business. It has been heading in the wrong direction for months now."
Bachelor Nation is a close-knit crew, with many alums reuniting frequently and supporting each other on and off camera. Some members of said community, however, apparently were not shocked that Kaitlyn and Shawn parted ways. "No one in our circle is surprised by their decision to split," one Bachelor alum said to E! News. "It was not a shock."
The 33-year-old Canadian accepted a proposal from Shawn in 2015 after turning down Nick Viall, who later went on to become the leading man on his own season of The Bachelor.
Despite their relationship being over, Kaitlyn does get to keep her 3.5 carat Neil Lane engagement ring.
