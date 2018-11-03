by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 12:46 PM
Priyanka Chopra is on a boat!
The 36-year-old actress and her besties kicked off her bachelorette party weekend on Saturday, as she continues to prepare for her wedding to Nick Jonas. E! News has learned the women traveled to Amsterdam, Holland.
"#BacheloretteVibes," Priyanka wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself smiling and sitting in a tour boat or yacht while wearing an off-the-shoulder white sweater, gold watch and diamond engagement ring.
"Be good [heart emoji]," commented Nick's mother, Denise Jonas.
Priyanka later posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of a couple of buckets of Champagne adorned with pink and gold balloons, sitting beside a bouquet of pink roses.
Producer Shrishti Behl Arya posted a few videos from the bash.
View this post on Instagram
Amazing #PCsBachelorette @srishtibehlarya . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Quantico #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops @bilboats #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #NickyankaEngagement #love #NP #pcglobaldomination1 #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @pc_globaldomination1 #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
A post shared by PC globaldomination1 (@pc_globaldomination1) on
Guests dined on a variety of canapés and other goodies.
View this post on Instagram
❤ #PCsBachelorette @srishtibehlarya . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Quantico #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #NickyankaEngagement #love #NP #pcglobaldomination1 #BacheloretteVibes #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @pc_globaldomination1 #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
A post shared by PC globaldomination1 (@pc_globaldomination1) on
Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August.
View this post on Instagram
More food, and HOT SAUCE 🌶 🤣🤣 @srishtibehlarya #PCsBachelorette . . . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Quantico #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaNickEngagement #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #NickyankaEngagement #love #NP #pcglobaldomination1 #Amsterdam #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @pc_globaldomination1 #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds
A post shared by PC globaldomination1 (@pc_globaldomination1) on
They celebrated with family and friends in India at a traditional Indian Roka ceremony and engagement party.
Last week, Priyanka's girlfriends threw her a bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Café in New York City. The bride-to-be wore a strapless white Marchesa Spring 2018 gown.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?