Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Haters Who Slammed Her and Kardashians' Victoria's Secret Costumes

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 3, 2018 9:32 AM

Bethenny Frankel, Halloween 2018

Women of reality TV unite! Bethenny Frankel is not letting the haters get away with bashing her or her reality star peers, the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star has occasionally been slammed online over her looks, like many celebs, and came under criticism again recently over her Halloween costume, a Victoria's Secret Angel. Kim Kardashian and her sisters wore similar outfits, which they actually borrowed from the lingerie brand.

Bethenny, who posted photos of herself wearing her costume on Instagram, told one user that no, she did not coordinate her costume with the Kardashian-Jenners. It didn't stop others from making comparisons. One person called her look the "granny version of the Kardashians' costumes."

Others praised Bethenny's outfit while bashing the Kardashian-Jenners at the same time. One person said her costume was "so much classier" than theirs.

"For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality TV is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously. For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else," Bethenny wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Celebrate Halloween 2018

"We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween. I'm in my late 40s. That is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it," Frankel continued. "Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments."

Frankel, mother to 8-year-old daughter Bryn, wore her costume at a Halloween party, where she hung out with her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars.

"To the rest of you, I had the best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing w my ladies," she wrote on Instagram.

