Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio want you to vote!

The Once Upon a Hollywood stars teamed up with NowThis to film a voting PSA just ahead of the midterm elections.

"The future of our country will be decided this week," Leo, who is a big figure in political activism, explained. "Elections don't just matter when voting for president."

He added, "This election might be the most consequential of our lifetime."

DiCaprio further explained the importance of the midterm elections by listing off the impactful policy matters that politicians will influence in the years to come. "So much is at stake. From gun safety laws to immigration policy, clean water and air, and whether or not millions of people have access to health care."