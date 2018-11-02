Roberts didn't really intentionally set out to do TV, because as she told E! News' Jason Kennedy, "a script is a script is a script."

"I just went with the good story, that it was ultimately going to put ultimately on television is the last thing that I really consider," Roberts said, before joking, "I only just found out it was going to be on TV, just a couple weeks ago. I was like wait, what?"

It's beautifully shot.

It's to be expected from Sam Esmail after what we've seen on Mr. Robot, but the way this show is filmed is somehow extremely pleasing—both disorienting and strangely comforting at the same time. The show also plays with the size of the screen depending on the time period, making it occasionally feel like you're watching a vertical video on a cell phone. That may not sound that fun, but it's a cool effect that just adds to the ambiance of the show.

It's a My Best Friend's Wedding reunion!

21 years after playing BFFs in My Best Friend's Wedding, real-life BFFs Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney reunited on screen to play boyfriend and girlfriend in Homecoming, though it's not exactly a fun romcom this time around. Both are a little more jaded this time around, but their chemistry is still 100% there.