See Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
She's baaack. After a year away, Kendall Jenner is poised to take the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show by storm.
All eyes will be on the E! reality TV star and supermodel extraordinaire when the annual extravaganza takes place this Thursday, Nov. 8. Now a certified veteran amongst fellow VS angels, it's Kendall's third year back on the catwalk and she's more ready than ever to rock an epic pair of wings.
Over Halloween, the 22-year-old fit in a bit of pre-show practice when she (alongside sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner) were lent lingerie from the world-famous brand for a sexy photoshoot.
So in honor of the Kendall's latest major gig, what better reason is there to flash all the way back to her inaugural Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015? From lace to leather and all those feathers, we can't wait to watch Jenner shine yet again!
Keep scrolling to relive her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show evolution over the years!
CBS/Jeffrey R. Staab /Landov
Runway Debut
Days after her 20th birthday, the E! reality star walks in her very first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a light blue set complemented by a bedazzled bustier top.
CBS/Jeffrey R. Staab /Landov
Strut
With parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner cheering her on from the front row, the brunette stunner hits her stride in colorful lingerie.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Backstage Beauties
Fellow model Lily Aldridge eases Kendall's pre-show jitters with a hug.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
After-Party Perfection
Job well done, Kenny! The model celebrates a successful first show in a metallic gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Baby's First Wings
Come 2016, Kendall was ready for her first official pair of Victoria's Secret angel wings—a major milestone for any model within the industry!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Take a Walk on the Wild Side
Jenner rocks a Victorian-inspired ensemble and black furry wings.
Jennifer Cooper
No Longer a Rookie
Hitting her mark like it ain't no thang!
Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Double Take
Kendall basks in the limelight of the 2016 VS Fashion Show alongside Adriana Lima and Joan Smalls.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
That's a Wrap
Ending on a high note! Kendall attends the 2016 after-party in a white satin gown.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!