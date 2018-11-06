See Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

  By
    &

McKenna Aiello | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 3:00 AM

Kendall Jenner, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She's baaack. After a year away, Kendall Jenner is poised to take the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show by storm. 

All eyes will be on the E! reality TV star and supermodel extraordinaire when the annual extravaganza takes place this Thursday, Nov. 8. Now a certified veteran amongst fellow VS angels, it's Kendall's third year back on the catwalk and she's more ready than ever to rock an epic pair of wings. 

Over Halloween, the 22-year-old fit in a bit of pre-show practice when she (alongside sisters Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKhloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner) were lent lingerie from the world-famous brand for a sexy photoshoot

So in honor of the Kendall's latest major gig, what better reason is there to flash all the way back to her inaugural Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015? From lace to leather and all those feathers, we can't wait to watch Jenner shine yet again!

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Evolution

Keep scrolling to relive her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show evolution over the years! 

Kendall Jenner, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

CBS/Jeffrey R. Staab /Landov

Runway Debut

Days after her 20th birthday, the E! reality star walks in her very first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a light blue set complemented by a bedazzled bustier top. 

Kendall Jenner, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway

CBS/Jeffrey R. Staab /Landov

Strut

With parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner cheering her on from the front row, the brunette stunner hits her stride in colorful lingerie. 

Kendall Jenner, Lily Aldridge, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Backstage Beauties

Fellow model Lily Aldridge eases Kendall's pre-show jitters with a hug. 

Kendall Jenner, Victorias Secret Fashion Show, After Party

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

After-Party Perfection

Job well done, Kenny! The model celebrates a successful first show in a metallic gown. 

Kendall Jenner, 2016 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Baby's First Wings

Come 2016, Kendall was ready for her first official pair of Victoria's Secret angel wings—a major milestone for any model within the industry! 

Kendall Jenner, 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Take a Walk on the Wild Side

Jenner rocks a Victorian-inspired ensemble and black furry wings. 

Kendall Jenner, Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2016, Behind the Scenes

Jennifer Cooper

No Longer a Rookie

Hitting her mark like it ain't no thang!

Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, 2016 Victorias Secret Fashion Show

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Double Take

Kendall basks in the limelight of the 2016 VS Fashion Show alongside Adriana Lima and Joan Smalls

Kendall Jenner, Victoria's Secret After Party

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

That's a Wrap

Ending on a high note! Kendall attends the 2016 after-party in a white satin gown. 

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Dec. 2 at 10/9c on ABC. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Victoria's Secret , Models , Apple News , Top Stories
