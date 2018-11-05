How Will Today Officially Replace Megyn Kelly?

It's been a week since Today rebooted its third hour yet again.

After a year-long experiment with former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the slot, and the hour formally re-christened Megyn Kelly TODAY, went up in flames when the controversial host blew up her career with some ill-advised comments about blackface costumes on Halloween, the venerated morning show has been left with the unenviable task of rebuilding what had become a major problem area during the disgraced host's tenure.

"Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show," Hoda Kotb said from the show's studio in New York during the first episode since Kelly's departure. "As it evolves, we want you to know that the entire Today family will continue to bring you informative and important stories—just as we always have."

But what might that new chapter look like once it completes its latest evolution? The answer just might lie in how the show handled itself across its first Kelly-free week.