Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth are officially over.

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 11 of The Bachelorette, confirmed their split on Friday, ending their engagement after three years together. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways," Bristowe and Booth said in a statement to People. "Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

Shortly before their breakup was confirmed, E! News exclusively revealed that the couple was headed for a split.