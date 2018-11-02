If most boots are made for walking, Kerry Washington's boots are made for strutting.

No one wear boots like the Scandal star. From street style to the red carpet, we've taken notice of the Hollywood star's epic footwear collection over a period of time. While celebs have showed a longtime affinity for over-the-knee boots, she wears every version available with style and flare. Red hot over-the-knee boots, embellished ankle boots, pink boots, everyday boots—if you love the closed-toe shoes, you're sure to find a drool-worthy pair in her wardrobe.

Here's the thing: Kerry has a love for designer pairs. Her closet is filled with Stuart Weitzman, Tamara Mellon, Christian Louboutin and more. So, if you're ready to make an investment or get inspired, you'll want to take a closer look.