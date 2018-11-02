Kerry Washington's Designer Boot Collection Is Next Level and Very Expensive

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 12:54 PM

ESC: Kerry Washington

If most boots are made for walking, Kerry Washington's boots are made for strutting.

No one wear boots like the Scandal star. From street style to the red carpet, we've taken notice of the Hollywood star's epic footwear collection over a period of time. While celebs have showed a longtime affinity for over-the-knee boots, she wears every version available with style and flare. Red hot over-the-knee boots, embellished ankle boots, pink boots, everyday boots—if you love the closed-toe shoes, you're sure to find a drool-worthy pair in her wardrobe. 

Here's the thing: Kerry has a love for designer pairs. Her closet is filled with Stuart Weitzman, Tamara Mellon, Christian Louboutin and more. So, if you're ready to make an investment or get inspired, you'll want to take a closer look.

The Ultimate Celebrity Fall Boot Guide

Check out her best boots below!

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Pink Ankle Boots

At the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018, the Scandal actress paired a floral, pleated dress with a pair of lace-up, pink booties. She also made her feminine style edgy with beautiful plaits that run into a long, low ponytail. 

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Pedro Garcia

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Oscar After-Party Boots

Once the Oscars were over, Kerry headed to the Vanity Fair After-Party in super-hot, high heel over-the-knee boots, paired with a leather dress.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Casadei

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Sparkling Stunners

The star kept it casual with black denim, a grey top and white leather jacket, but added a little Hollywood glitz with black ankle boots with a glittering heel.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Sophia Webster

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

James Devaney/GC Images

The Pretty Pink Ankle Boots

For her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Confirmation star was pretty pink, matching her coat to her pointy-toe ankle boots.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Stuart Weitzman

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Studded Stunners

Kerry isn't afraid to rock an edgy look, as seen by her black satin pants, sheer top and embellished ankle boots.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tamara Mellon

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Venturelli/WireImage

The Sheer Beauties

Bringing another boot style on to the red carpet, the actress sported mesh ankle boots with floral details—an attention-grabbing choice of footwear.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Roger Vivier

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Red Hot Over-the-Knee Boots

The star is red hot with over-the-knee boots, a black bag and plaid mini dress while heading to the set of Good Morning America.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Stuart Weitzman

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Walter McBride/Getty Images

The Fall Staple Ankle Boots

In celebration of Good Grief, the Scandal star stuns in all-black, including a sweater, leather pants and leather ankle boots.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Christian Louboutin

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Walter McBride/Getty Images

The Black Over-the-Knee Beauties

The Confirmation star paired her leather top and white skirt with a high slit with black suede over-the-knee boots.

ESC: Kerry Washington, Million Dollar

Stuart Weitzman

