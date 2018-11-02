Barbara Palvin will return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion show runway this week and will have the biggest cheerleader in the crowd: Her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse.

The 25-year-old Hungarian model and 26-year-old former Disney Channel star first sparked romance rumors in July and have appeared to be inseparable ever since.

Barbara told E! News on Wednesday that she was nervous about walking the Victoria's Secret catwalk and was looking forward to Dylan cheering her on in the audience.

"I will be cheering her on very loudly, annoying her, embarrassing her," he joked.

"At least my mom and my sister will be at the other show at 4 p.m. He's gonna be at the 8 p.m. one, so he can't embarrass me in front of my family," Barbara said. "So that's a good thing."