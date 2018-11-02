Is all fair in love and post-break-up art?

That is the question when it comes to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's recent split, as the two are now navigating the rocky waters of moving on after such a high-profile and public engagement. And unfortunately, it doesn't seem like they are exactly on the same page when it comes to addressing their split.

On Thursday, Grande, 25, took to Twitter to seemingly blast Davidson, 24, for using their break-up as fodder in a new Saturday Night Live promo.

"She wasn't amused by Pete's jokes at all," a source close to the "God Is a Woman" singer told E! News. "They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement."

Another source, however, said "it's not true" that Davidson "violated any agreement."