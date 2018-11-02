Post Malone's Crocs Sell Out—and Even Madonna Is Trying to Get a Pair

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 10:36 AM

Post Malone, Crocs

Adam DeGross / Crocs

Oh my God, Post Malone shoes.

The rapper collaborated with Crocs on a new design for its classic clog, the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog, which was released on the brand's website on Thursday. The shoes, which retail for $59.99 a pair, are white with a yellow baby devil face design and six custom-designed Jibbitz charms, including recreations of his "Stay Away" tattoo and his Posty Co.™ logo.

The collection has already sold out. Well, for mortals, that is.

"Omg I love those. How can i get some??" Madonna commented on Malone's post advertising the line.

"@madonna QUEEN, hi! DM us!" Crocs replied.

Rita Ora Wins Halloween Dressed as Post Malone

Madonna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

But have no fear—you may be able to get your hands on a pair of Post Malone-inspired Crocs in a few weeks, just in time for the holidays.

"More Posty Crocs coming in December!" the brand tweeted.

Post Malone, Crocs

Crocs

"If you like something, go get it," Post Malone, a longtime Crocs fan, said in a statement provided by the company earlier this week. "I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they've been asking for."

