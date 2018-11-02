Alfonso Ribeiro and Wife Angela Are Expecting Their Third Child

Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, are expecting their third child.

The couple announced the news by posting a picture to Instagram on Friday. The photo showed the soon-to-be mother of three a cradling her baby bump while their two sons, Alfonso Jr., 5, and Anders, 3, added a humorous touch to the announcement by debuting their own fake bumps.

"Guess which bump is already kicking??" The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star captioned the snapshot. "Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019 #babyontheway @mrsangelaribeiro1."

The proud parents did not reveal the sex of the child.

"Three little boys would be great, but so would a little girl," Angela told Us Weekly, which broke the news. "Of course we really just want a healthy baby—that's what matters."

The happy news comes shortly after the couple celebrated six years of marriage.

"6 years ago @mrsangelaribeiro1 made me the luckiest man alive," he wrote on Instagram in October. "Every day I get to wake up next to you and know I have the greatest partner. You are my ride or die. Together we are stronger, better and happier. Thank you so much for being my partner for life. I simply couldn't be any happier than when we are together. Happy Anniversary my love."