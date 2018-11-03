Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear sure made life difficult for Robin Wright's Claire Underwood in the final season of House of Cards.

"Somebody's got to take her down," Lane said.

The two Oscar nominees joined the final season as wealthy siblings, Annette and Bill Shepherd, who use their money to influence the politics of Washington. For the part, Lane said she had to binge early. You see, House of Cards was one of the shows she had "horded off to the side" while "planning my retirement binging or something," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner.