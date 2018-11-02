Larry Caputo started a new chapter of his life in Santa Monica, California, following his split from Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo. Larry's been living on the West Coast for about a year, and has only seen Theresa once since they split, but that's about to change.

In the exclusive Long Island Medium sneak peek above, Larry explains how he's been working on how to better himself as a person. "I realize that this is a new chapter in my life, and to embrace it and to make the best of it," he says in the clip above. "Being in California got me away from all the things that were upsetting, and now I'm stress free. That makes all the difference in the world."