Given his famous friendship with Jimmy Fallon, it was inevitable Justin Timberlake would stop by The Tonight Show to promote his new book, Hindsight. Despite suffering bruised vocal chords (and having to postpone three of his concerts), the pop superstar did just that Thursday.

Since he's on vocal rest, Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, joined him on the show and faced Fallon in a "Best Friends Challenge." Similar to The Newlywed Game, Timberlake would ask them a question about himself. After writing down their answers, he'd see if they aligned with his own.

"Who is my all-time favorite rapper?" a nonverbal Timberlake asked, noting there were two answers. Biel guessed Andre 3000 and MA$E, while Fallon (randomly) picked a trio: Run DMC. Biel was right and teased Fallon, saying, "Of course I know it! Jimmy, why don't you know that?"

The next question should have been a softball: "What is my go-to cocktail?"

Once again, Biel came out on top, correctly guessing his drink of choice. "What is going on?" Fallon asked. "What's a tequila mule? Gin and tonics! We drink gin and tonics! That's what we drink! You don't like it? You don't like what I do for you? The beverages we make and have—that's not fun for you?" To calm him down, Biel said, "I think it is fun; it's just not the most fun."