Grey's Anatomy Celebrates Day of the Dead With Everyone Meredith Has Ever Lost

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 7:25 PM

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

ABC

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Any time Grey's plays "Chasing Cars," you know you're in for a big ol' sob. 

Tonight, "Chasing Cars" played in Spanish, to go along with the show's celebration of the Day of the Dead. At first, it just seemed like a typical end-of-episode montage, celebrating the lives saved and mourning the ones lost. But this time, that mourning got extreme, with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) walking through the hospital and passing by all the loved ones who have died. George (T.R. Knight) was there! Lexie (Chyler Leigh) was there! Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and Mark (Eric Dane) were just chilling there together by an exam table, and Ellis (Kate Burton) was waiting in a hallway, and would you believe we officially lost it when Doc the dog walked past? 

That was slightly rude, Grey's Anatomy. Just not something we were emotionally prepared for in that moment. 

Photos

Grey's Anatomy Epic Romances

Grey's Anatomy GIF

ABC

Meredith spent the episode reeling from news that her father is in hospice and dying of cancer. She didn't know if she should go say goodbye or not, since he wasn't exactly a father to her over the years. 

She was also dealing with two guys vying for her affections--DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), still nursing his crush, and Link (Chris Carmack), encouraged by Jo (Camilla Luddington). She ended the episode cutting Link's hair after discovering Jo trying and failing to do the same with a beer in her hand. What that means, we'll have to find out. 

Also: Teddy did not manage to tell Owen about the baby, so that's going to have to wait once again! 

Anyway, if you need us, we will be watching that montage another 27 times. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

