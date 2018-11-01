Is there trouble in paradise for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth?

Two months after The Bachelorette star shut down rumors of a possible split between her and her fiancé of more than three years, multiple sources tell E! News that Kaitlyn and Shawn are working through "major issues" in their relationship.

Between demanding work schedules (Shawn just opened his very own fitness facility and Kaitlyn continues to host her Off the Vine podcast) and differing passions, we're told they've been "spending a lot of time apart" while deciding what's next for the future of their engagement.

"They technically live together, but they barely see or spend time together anymore," one source tells E! News. "It's been a rough couple of months for them and they've been trying to figure out their balance, but it just isn't working."

As always, there is hope Kaitlyn, 33, and Shawn, 31, could come out on the other side of this rough patch stronger than ever. Two sources say the pair isn't officially split, and in addressing the breakup speculation, the reality TV star was the first to admit she has no intentions of throwing in the towel.