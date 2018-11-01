These Couples Prove Halloween Is More Fun With Your Plus-One

Halloween is always better with a plus one!

After a month of candy shopping, costume making and pumpkin carving, the spooky season has officially come to an end for 2018.

And even though the actual holiday fell on a Wednesday, there was an entire weekend of parties and places to get spooky with your S/O.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made it a royal affair, while Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake transformed into real-life Lego Batman Movie characters.

These couples (and families) in our gallery below took their costumes to the next level and proved why Halloween is so much more fun when you have someone to dress up with. Can anyone else say #COUPLEGOALS?

Lauren Jauregui, Ty Dolla Sign, Halloween 2018

Lauren Jauregui/Instagram

Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla Sign

Suicide Squad in the house! The hot Hollywood couple doesn't disappoint in a Los Angeles party over Halloween weekend. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Halloween 2018

Beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce & Jay-Z

The "Crazy in Love" singer pays tribute to Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner in a custom look created by Death By Dolls. 

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

The actress got spooky with her family this year as she dressed up as a dead bride.

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, Halloween 2018

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd

Can he feel his face under all that makeup? The couple attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party as characters from Beetlejuice.

Brad Fulchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Brad Falchuk & Gwyneth Paltrow

In shallow, shallow... This duo did their best Jack & Ally impression for Halloween.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

When Hollywood royalty dresses up as actual royalty. Well done you too! 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Gomez Addams.

Pink, Carey Hart, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Pink & Carey Hart

PT Barnum would be proud! The Hart family went all out for Halloween as the cast of The Greatest Showman.

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Kiss, Heidi Klums Annual Halloween Party

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Tom Kaulitz & Heidi Klum

The model and musician went green for Halloween as Princess Fiona and Shrek.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Silas, Halloween 2018

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The singer and actress stepped up their costume game with Lego Batman Movie costumes.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

The dynamic duo puts their own spin on Disney's The Haunted Mansion.

Is it too early to get excited about next year? Trick or treat! 

