These Couples Prove Halloween Is More Fun With Your Plus-One

Halloween is always better with a plus one!

After a month of candy shopping, costume making and pumpkin carving, the spooky season has officially come to an end for 2018.

And even though the actual holiday fell on a Wednesday, there was an entire weekend of parties and places to get spooky with your S/O.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen made it a royal affair, while Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake transformed into real-life Lego Batman Movie characters.

These couples (and families) in our gallery below took their costumes to the next level and proved why Halloween is so much more fun when you have someone to dress up with. Can anyone else say #COUPLEGOALS?