He was a "sk8r boi", she said see you later boy, because she may have been replaced by a body double.

Avril Lavigne is putting the rumors and conspiracy theories to rest about her supposed death that took place for fifteen years ago.

As conspiracy theorists would know, there has long been speculation about the evolution of the singer following her grandfather's death in 2003. The star was very close to her grandfather, therefore, she was understandably distraught by his loss. However, conspiracy theorists believe her sadness led her to take her life. This is where her doppelgänger comes in.

At the time of her supposed suicide, the singer was a true superstar in every sense of the word, having put out very successful songs like "Sk8r Boi" and "Complicated" the year before. But with the fame, came the harsh spotlight, which reportedly led her and her team to seek a lookalike who could pose as Avril in front of the paparazzi. They apparently found this in a girl named Melissa Vandella.

So, it's rumored that when Avril "died", Melissa took her place in order to carry on the success Avril achieved.