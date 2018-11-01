Kylie Jenner is truly Travis Scott's number one fan.

On Wednesday night, Travis and Kylie were the ultimate power couple when they arrived fashionably late for the Halloween party at the Delilah in Hollywood. A source told E! News that the duo, along with a few of their friends, made their way over to the A-list hot spot after making an appearance at Kendall Jenner's ultra-exclusive Halloween fête. Once they arrived at the venue, "Kylie stuck by Travis side until he left to take the stage to perform," an insider shared. "They were very cute together showing a lot of PDA, and Travis was holding Kylie at their table until he had to perform."

While her man dazzled the crowds, Kylie sipped on her drink and socialized. The source added that she "looked very proud of him" as he performed.

"She was singing every word to Travis' songs," the insider shared. "She was in a great mood and was definitely enjoying herself."