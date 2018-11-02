What Really Surprised Robin Wright During House of Cards' Final Season

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Nov. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"It's bittersweet," Michael Kelly said about the end of House of Cards. The final season of Netflix's political drama is finally here after many, many headlines, and at a one point an uncertain future.

Netflix suspended production on the drama after it cut ties with Kevin Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations. Series star and executive producer Robin Wright lobbied to keep the show going in an effort to protect the 600 jobs associated with the production.

"It was a lot to process and be thoughtful about, be very mindful of this incredibly crew and production that's been with us for six years, dedicated to the show," Wright told E! News' Carissa Culiner about the decision to continue the show. "And to close out the show the way we'd always intended to for the fans."

Photos

Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

As for that ending, Kelly and Wright said they're satisfied with the way the show wraps up. "We're always striving for that," Wright said.

Wright and Kelly said they didn't have any input about how Spacey was written out, but they did work with the writers when it came down to the final interactions with their characters, Claire Underwood and Doug Stamper. Throughout the years, the characters have done some pretty awful things, including various murders. However, viewers have yet to see the worst thing Claire Underwood has done. That comes in the sixth and final season.

"I think you've yet to see it," Wright teased.

Wright's spent six seasons in the skin of Claire Underwood and said she still got a "beautiful surprise" this year. "It was decided very last minute, how merciful she can be," Wright teased.

This season "shocks the hell out of you," Kelly said. "And it just makes you want to click to the next one. It's that appetite that you just can't quite fulfill."

Click play on the video above to hear more from Wright and Kelly, including how the characters have changed them.

House of Cards' final season is now streaming.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ House of Cards , Robin Wright , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Theroux

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Robin Wright on "House of Cards" Season 6 Without Kevin Spacey

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead's Tribute Video for Andrew Lincoln Is Sweet Enough to Make Negan Cry

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Celebrates Day of the Dead With Everyone Meredith Has Ever Lost

Barbra Streisand, Carpool Karaoke

Barbra Streisand Confusedly "Sings" Cardi B with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

Outlander, season 4

Everything We Learned About Outlander Season 4 On Set

Juan Pablo Di Pace Got "DWTS" Advice From "Fuller House" Cast

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.