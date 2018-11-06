Winnie Harlow and Wiz Khalifa's Cutest Photos

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Nov. 6, 2018 7:00 AM

Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow will make her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut at the 2018 event this week and will most likely receive support from rumored beau Wiz Khalifa.

The two first sparked romance rumors this past summer and have continued to be spotted together since then.

In July, Wiz, 30, posted on his Instagram page a photo of him and Harlow, 24, sitting together at an event, writing, "[heart emoji] Wiz & Winnie [heart emoji]."

Later that month, Wiz posted another Instagram photo showing him and Harlow looking cozy at the release party for his album Rolling Papers 2 in New York City.

"ME: 'YOU CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS' HER: 'NAW NOPE‼️' [heart emoji] WINNIE & WIZ [heart emoji]," the rapper wrote.

In late October, the two posted the same photo of themselves walking together, which shows her wearing a printed Fendi crop top and matching pants.

"F is for... Fr Fr [heart emoji]," Harlow wrote.

"ME: U GRAB THEM TWO JOINTS I ROLLED," Wiz wrote. "HER: YEA YUP."

See photos of Wiz and Winnie's cutest pics together.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

October 2018: Going Clubbing

The two leave Peppermint nightclub together after a night out in West Hollywood.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

October 2018: Leisurely Stroll

The two are spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

October 2018: Lakers Date

The two arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers home opener game.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

August 2018: After Party Time

The two look cozy at the Dazed and Blazed concert after party at Elleven45 in Atlanta.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

July 2018: Fashion Show Date

The two attend the HUGO BOSS spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

July 2018: So Stylin'

The two pose for pics in the front row of the HUGO BOSS spring/summer 2019 collection fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week.

Winnie Harlow, Wiz Khalifa

July 2018: Getting Cozy

The two get cozy at the rapper's Rolling Papers 2 album release party in New York City.

Wiz Khalifa, Winnie Harlow, Instagram

July 2018: Album Release Party Date

Wiz posted on his Instagram page this photo of him and Harlow at his album release party.

And let's talk about the bling. No, not that kind of bling.

Also in July, Winnie shared a photo showing her wearing Wiz's "CAM" necklace. Khalifa's real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz.

In August, while performing in Atlanta, Wiz wore a gold necklace that spelled out "Winnie" onstage. Winnie attended the show.

