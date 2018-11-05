Who are your career heroes?

I love seeing the success of my friends who I find to be so inspiring and who continue to reinvent themselves and their careers. I really admire my friend Alli Webb who started DryBar. I have also always been inspired by Coco Chanel. She came from nothing and built a brand that has really stood the test of time.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

The best advice I have ever received is to go to bed by 10pm. This simple rule has changed my life and made me conscious of dedicating time to rest no matter how busy things get. I get up so early and by going to bed by 10pm, I always feel refreshed and ready to take on a new day. I can't afford to be tired or out of it so making this commitment to myself has been so important.

What's a typical day like for you?

After the kids wake me up, we usually eat breakfast together at home or on weekends we'll go to Joan's on Third, which is one of my favorite places in LA. I also have to get my coffee in, usually a tumeric latte. If I have a little extra time in the morning or if my husband takes the kids to school that day, I try to squeeze in a quick solo hike with our dog, Luca, to get some fresh air and start the day with a few minutes to myself. Then, I head to work. Some days there is so much going on off-site I don't even make it to the office. Some days I sit in meetings until it's time to go home. Depending on the day, when I get home from work I will either make dinner at home (we love pasta) or I'll order in and then Nico and I will spend time relaxing and playing with the kids outside in the backyard. Most nights I prefer quiet family time, but every once in a while I will go out to dinner with friends in the neighborhood.