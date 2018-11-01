The Weeknd and Bella Hadid came to play on Halloween night.

On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood couple stepped out for Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party presented by Party City and Svedka Vodka at Lavo New York.

We're told that once these two went inside, they couldn't help but display some serious PDA.

"They were in a booth with other people but basically had their arms wrapped around each other and were making out like crazy," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were holding each other and kissing often."

Later in the night, our eyewitness saw the pair dancing on the dance floor that was filled with familiar faces including Ice-T and Coco, Padma Lakshmi, Dylan Sprouse and more stars.