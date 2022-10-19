The Truth About Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Enduring Love

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Once upon a time, the long view wasn't looking rosy for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

The tabloid-magnet couple had broken up after almost four years of dating, and J.T. was ruminating on whether forever-relationships were possible because people may not be the same six months later, let alone 10 years later.

"We talked a little about marriage," Timberlake told a cousin and a friend in the presence of Vanity Fair in 2011, a few months after the breakup went public. "I said that I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they're going to become. That's the art of staying together, is changing together.

"When you say it like that, it seems damn near impossible, right?"

Presenting, Mr. and Mrs. Evolution.

The devoted pair, who share son Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, are celebrating 10 years of marriage—marking their anniversary Oct. 19.