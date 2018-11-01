How Danny Moder Changed Julia Roberts' Life the Moment They Met

Roberts goes on to explain why and what is was about Moder that changed her life.

"He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," Roberts says. "I'm more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just than anybody. Really, we're so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

"We've been married for 16 years, we've been together for 18," the actress tells Paltrow, adding that marriage "just gets deeper" as the years go by. "It just gets deeper, it just gets more complex...you're young and you fall in love and go, 'Yeah, we're going to get married and we're going to build a house and will have kids,' and all these things that we all kind of dream of, but you don't know if you're going to like the same couch and you don't know if he is going to want to get patterned towels."