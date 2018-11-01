Get ready for cuteness overload!

On Thursday, Kensington Palace shared a photo Prince Harry took of Meghan Markle during the couple's royal tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The adorable snapshot was taken during the couple's Redwood Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand and featured the Duchess of Sussex cradling her baby bump.

In the caption of the photo, the future parents thanked all of their international hosts for their hospitality during their recent visit.

"Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour," the duo wrote. "It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ—we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference. ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops' - Kate Sheppard."