Prince Harry Took the Cutest Photo of Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:40 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

PHIL WALTER/AFP/Getty Images

Get ready for cuteness overload! 

On Thursday, Kensington Palace shared a photo Prince Harry took of Meghan Markle during the couple's royal tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The adorable snapshot was taken during the couple's Redwood Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand and featured the Duchess of Sussex cradling her baby bump. 

In the caption of the photo, the future parents thanked all of their international hosts for their hospitality during their recent visit.

"Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour," the duo wrote. "It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ—we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference. ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops' - Kate Sheppard."

Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Royal Tour Moments

The two-week tour was certainly a significant one for the couple. Not only did it mark their first tour as a married couple, but they also kicked off the trip by announcing her pregnancy. It looks like the mother-to-be and her hubby are already thinking about baby names, too. During their visit to Australia, the two lovebirds rode the tram and reportedly told a group of young passengers they have a "long list" of baby names. They also showed off their baby-naming skills by giving a couple of newly hatched kiwi chicks monikers. 

To see more highlights from their royal tour, check out the gallery.

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Babies , Couples , Pregnancies , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
