Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters Strut Their Stuff as Victoria Secret Angels

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:22 AM

It's another epic Kardashian-Jenner Halloween!

The sisters are known for their elaborate costumes on the holiday and certainly did not disappoint this year. Kim KardashianKhloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner showcased several sexy looks for Halloween 2018, including full Victoria's SecretFashion Show Angel ensembles, which they borrowed from the lingerie company.

"Kimberly thank you so much for thinking of the VS angels costume and for getting @VictoriasSecret to loan us everything!" Khloe tweeted. "I was uncomfortable thinking of doing this bc I just had a baby but thank you to ALL of my sisters for being the best support & now we have the best memories!"

In April, Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True Thompson, the reality star's first child. Two months prior, Kylie gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi Webster, also their first child. Both Khloe and Kylie showcased Mommy & Me Halloween costumes with their little girls.

See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' Halloween 2018 costumes.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Halloween, Victoria's Sectret Models

SplashNews.com

Angels

Kourtney KardashianKim KardashianKylie JennerKendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian walk an imaginary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

"I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5'1" angel," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Victoria's Secret Angel, Halloween

Twitter

Kim K's secret

Kim Kardashian wore some real Victoria's Secret Angel wings for a photo shoot with her sisters.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Hi Candice

Kylie wears the bodysuit real Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel wore during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Thirsty?

The reality star and her friends dress up as the Fantanas from the Fanta commercials.

Kylie Jenner, Barbie, Instagram

@gregswalesart

Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party

The makeup mogul turned plastic for Halloween as a Barbie—box included!

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2018

gregswales.com

Totally Hair Barbie

The reality star channeled this iconic 1992 doll. Her stylist Jill Jacobs worked with fashion designer Bryan Hearns to create the look. He told E! News, "They let me know she wanted to go full on Barbie, and we went from there. Kylie chose a few Barbie styles she liked and I worked with Jill Jacobs to make them a reality."

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Rawr!

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Dressed Up Like Pam

Kim Kardashian wore a Pamela Anderson costume this Halloween.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

A Pop Star

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up like Ariana Grande and even received a little love from the singer.

Saint West, Reign Disick, Halloween

Instagram

Like Father, Like Son

Saint West dressed up like Kanye West from the music video "I Love It." Reign Disick also joined in on the fun and looked like Lil Pump.

North West, Penelope Disick, Halloween

Instagram

Cute Cousins

North West and Penelope Disick also paid tribute to the music video by dressing up as sparkling and still water.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

A Unicorn Sighting

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were matching unicorns for the tot's first Halloween. 

True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Family Gathering

Khloe, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True had a family Halloween celebration together.

Kendall Jenner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Witchin'

Kendall Jenner is a fancy witch.

True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Cool True

Khloe couldn't help but share several shots of her daughter in multiple costumes including the Pottery Barn Kids baby panda costume

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Ready for Flight

Kylie Jenner's baby girl was ready to fly away this Halloween. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Sunny With a Chance of Stormi

Kylie and Stormi dressed up together as a play on the little girl's name.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

A Beautiful Butterfly

Kylie Jenner found some wings for this Halloween. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Skeleton Stormi

Kylie celebrated Halloween by matching with her baby girl. 

Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Halloween

Instagram

Feeling Groovy

The supermodel channeled an Austin Powers fembot for a costume this year. 

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

