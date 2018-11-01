Kathy Griffin Fires Back After Tomi Lahren Mocks Her on Halloween

Kathy Griffin has some things to say about Tomi Lahren's Halloween costume.

On Wednesday, the Fox News commentator took to social media to share her Halloween costume, which mocked the comedian's controversial Donald Trump beheading video and photo shoot from 2017. "He ruined me. Sometimes I do things and you may wonder, Kathy, where is your head at? Well folks, I'm taking matters into my own hands," Lahren captioned her Instagram post. "Yes, some may say I am looking more and more like Ronald McDonald by the day and you're not wrong. BUT I will stand here with my head held high! Happy Halloween from all of us infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome! MAGA! #TeamTomi #happyhalloween #KathyGriffin #PrayersforRonald #tagKathy."

She also shared the photo on Twitter, writing, "Trump Derangement Syndrome. Happy Halloween @kathygriffin."