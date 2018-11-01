by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 10:14 AM
It's a special day for The Situation.
Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino is getting married (!) and, naturally, his beloved castmates are rallying around him on what is bound to be an unforgettable day. With just hours until the festivities, The Sitch's famous pals, including Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese.
"So excited to celebrate this amazing couple tonight," the mom-to-be wrote on social media on Thursday.
"Today is the day that the @jerseyshore family gets to see @mikethesituation marry his college sweetheart @lauren_pesce #hitchuation," Pivarnick added online. "@chris_e_piss_e and myself are honored to be able to spend this amazing day with you guys. See ya later."
Perhaps the most touching tribute came from Farley. As fans well know, her relationship with Sorrentino had been rocky in the beginning, but they've since become like siblings.
"I keep trying to come up with a caption for this, but I truly can't put into words how much this guy means to me. From the crazy up and down friendship we once had, to someone I now call my brother," she wrote to him along with a video montage of their photos together over the years. "@mikethesituation, big daddy Sitch, BDS, the inspiration... you are an incredible human. I'm so honored to call you my friend. Your star shines brighter everyday. Can't wait to see you and @lauren_pesce tie the knot."
The sweetest social media message came from none other than the groom, who penned a sweet note to his soon-to-be wife with two big promises.
"Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything," he wrote. "I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."
Bride Lauren Pesce was equally adorable about her man. "Today I marry my best friend and soul mate, without you I wouldn't be whole," she wrote on social media. "I love you forever Michael Paul now it's baby making time!"
It's been more than six months since the longtime couple announced they were going to tie the knot.
"We couldn't be more excited to announce our engagement," Sorrentino shared with E! News. "I am so blessed to have someone like Lauren by my side. She is officially Future Mrs. Situation."
The future is here. Congratulations to the wife and husband-to-be! Now, it's time to fist pump.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?