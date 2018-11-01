Why Katie Holmes Is Wearing a Diamond Ring on That Finger

Bling alert!

Katie Holmes was photographed in New Orleans on Wednesday wearing a sparkling diamond ring on that finger, but it's not what you think.

The 39-year-old actress has has been linked romantically to Jamie Foxx for more than four years, although they have never confirmed a relationship. They have sparked engagement rumors a few times amid their not-so-secret romance and did so again with her new bling. But it turns out it's for her role in the new film The Secret Movie.

"Katie's not engaged to anyone besides her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O'Connell," the actress' rep told Page Six on Wednesday.

Photos

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: Romance Rewind

embargoed till 11am pst. Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

Mega Agency; Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Foxx was also spotted in New Orleans in recent weeks, as he is filming the Netflix movie Power in the city.

Holmes and Foxx, 50, first sparked romance rumors in 2013 when they were spotted dancing the night away at a benefit, about a year after the actress finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise.

In 2017, the two were photographed holding hands during a walk on the beach. That year, Holmes also attended Foxx's 50th birthday party

"They are really happy," a source told E! News in 2017. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

The source added, "Katie and Jamie will not at any time talk about their union. They like their life private."

This past January, Holmes and Foxx cozied up at a pre-Grammys gala. Over the summer, they were spotted on several dinner dates in New York

