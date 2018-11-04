Baby True Thompson is on her way, but she may be coming sooner that expected.

On this week's all new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashiannearly goes into labor amidst the devastating news that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been caught cheating.

"There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian tells the KUWTK crew. "I know, Khloe's gonna die."

After receiving a barrage of news alerts, the sisters frantically rallied around Khloe as she entered the last days of her pregnancy.

"No one had the courage to tell Khloe 'cause we knew she was days away from giving birth, we didn't want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do," new mom Kylie Jenner admitted. "So, I'm the one that told Khloe. I didn't want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet."

Needing her family more than ever, Khloe tried to leave Cleveland and head back to Los Angeles.