Travis Scott and More Stars Celebrate Mac Miller's Life at Tribute Concert

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 8:18 AM

Atmosphere, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

It's been nearly two months since Mac Miller's tragic death. On Wednesday, the late rapper's family, fans and fellow stars gathered at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles to honor him with a celebration of life concert. 

The tribute concert kicked off with a video montage featuring home videos of Miller from his childhood and career. One of his close friends, Dylan Reynolds, then took the stage to perform "Come Back to Earth"—one of Miller's originals.

However, he wasn't the only one to perform. Travis Scott, John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Action BronsonDomo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, J.I.D, Anderson .PAAK, Thundercat, and more stars performed—with many of them playing one of Miller's many hits.

Even stars that couldn't be there, paid their respects. At one point, a video played in which Pharrell Williams, Donald Glover, Pusha T, G-Eazy, Tyler the Creator, and more stars spoke about how Miller influenced them during his lifetime.

John Mayer, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

The event was filled with sentimental moments. Mayer sang "Small Worlds" and kept a recording of Miller's voice playing in the background. According to USA Today, SZA also paid her respects with a few words.

"Without Mac, there would be no me, like half of us [performing]," she said, per the outlet. "God bless you. We love you so much, Mac."

SZA, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

At one point, Chance the Rapper pointed towards the sky and said, "Hey Mac! Aint this cool?"

 

Chance The Rapper, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

In addition, Scott told Miller's family "I love you so much" and reassured the late artist's fans they "kept this whole thing going" and that "we're going to keep this s--t going forever, and ever and ever for life on end."

Travis Scott, Mac Miller Celebration of Life Concert

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, all of the performers joined Miller's family onstage at the end of the show. Staples and Mayer comforted Miller's mother onstage, the celebrity outlet added, while Miller's hit "Best Day Ever" played in the background.

Miller passed away from an apparent overdose in September. He was 26.

