With Halloween in our rear-view mirror, we can officially get into the holiday spirit with some help from Starbucks.

Yes, we know Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but as is customary for the coffee retailer, Starbucks unveiled it's annual holiday cup design on Thursday—and this year, there are four!

Inspired by decades of the company's Christmas blend packaging, Starbucks drew from past design elements, including a star, a branch of coffee cherries and a flame, and added in doses of vintage colors and patterns, such as mint green and argyle.

Using the reimagined elements, the company rolled out four cups—a striped one, inspired by the colorful seam on a bag of Starbucks coffee; a flora one, that draws ripe coffee cherries to evoke the look of festive holly; a houndstooth one, a twist on the Christmas blend espresso roast reimagined as a flame; and a stargyle one, which incorporates the company's recurring star imagery against a backdrop of Starbucks green. The cups will roll out in Starbucks locations on Friday.