Saved by the Bell Is Coming Back...on Instagram?!

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 10:00 AM

Saved By the Bell is coming back…on Instagram. Sort of.

The iconic 1990s series is getting a new life on the social media platform with specially cut episodes for IGTV and E! News has your exclusive first look at what the adventures of Zack, Slater, Screech, Kelly, Lisa and Jessie will look like on your phone. Check it out above.

The mini-episodes, which are 4-6 minutes but cover all the plot points with a beginning, middle and end, are available today on Instagram TV. These episodes are customized for vertical view and feature split screen and pop-ups. Why not introduce your kids to Bayside High or relive some ‘90s adventures yourself? For the entire episodes, the complete Saved By the Bell series is also available on the NBC app and NBC.com.

Saved By the Bell ran for five seasons from 1989-1993. Originally starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Dustin Diamond, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins, the show found legions of fans in syndication. It was followed by Saved By the Bell: The College Years, a primetime series, a spinoff Saved By the Bell: The New Class and the TV movie Saved By the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas that wrapped up the events of College Years.

Many of the cast members have reunited over the years, with the biggest reunion happening on The Tonight Show.

Peep an exclusive preview of Saved By the Bell's new Instagram episodes up top and head over to NBC's Instagram to see more.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

